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Daily Chronicle

Leland man, woman hurt after crashing into DeKalb County culvert to avoid deer

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle

FILE – Two Leland residents were hospitalized after being involved in a single-car crash Saturday evening in Somonauk Township, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Camden Lazenby

Two Leland residents were hospitalized after being involved in a single-car crash Saturday evening in Somonauk Township, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Somonauk Community Fire Protection District took a 37-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, who suffered injuries in the crash, to Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, according to a news release. Officials did not describe the severity of their injuries.

While driving a Hyundai Santa Fe at 11:37 p.m. Saturday along Chicago Road, west of Somonauk Road, the Leland man swerved to avoid a deer, according to the news release. Instead of striking the animal, the SUV crashed into a culvert.

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Camden Lazenby

Camden Lazenby

Camden Lazenby covers DeKalb County news for the Daily Chronicle.