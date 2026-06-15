Leland man, woman hurt after crashing into DeKalb County culvert to avoid deer

FILE – Two Leland residents were hospitalized after being involved in a single-car crash Saturday evening in Somonauk Township, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Two Leland residents were hospitalized after being involved in a single-car crash Saturday evening in Somonauk Township, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Somonauk Community Fire Protection District took a 37-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, who suffered injuries in the crash, to Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, according to a news release. Officials did not describe the severity of their injuries.

While driving a Hyundai Santa Fe at 11:37 p.m. Saturday along Chicago Road, west of Somonauk Road, the Leland man swerved to avoid a deer, according to the news release. Instead of striking the animal, the SUV crashed into a culvert.