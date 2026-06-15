DeKalb guard DeMarrio Moore bulks up for varsity push

DeKalb’s Marrio Moore Jr. goes baseline Tuesday, June 9, 2026, during their game against Taft in the DeKalb High School summer league. (Mark Busch)

LeMarrio Moore is one of about three DeKalb boys basketball players with varsity experience.

As the rising junior goes through summer league games with his teams, the 6-foot, 1-inch guard is finding himself standing firmer in the lane on defense and harder to knock off course when driving to the hoop on offense.

[ Photos: DeKalb basketball takes on Taft in summer league action ]

“When I’m getting bumped on defense I can easily chest up,” Moore said. “I don’t stumble back or fall down and easily stand my ground.”

Moore has been in the weight room extensively since the season ended in February for DeKalb. The senior-heavy Barbs finished 13-19 and bowed out in the first round of the postseason, their first losing record since a 14-18 mark in the 2013-2014 season and fewest wins in a year since a 10-20 campaign in 2012-2013.

Rising junior guard Aaron Ziga is the only starter back, and rising senior Gabe Crump is the only other player along with Moore who had any significant playing time.

Moore said he knew he had to put on some strength if he was going to be competing on a nightly basis against larger players. Even in the more informal setting of summer league games, he said he likes what he’s seen so far.

“What I wanted to see was an improvement on defense,” Moore said. “I’ve seen that, but I’ve also seen it go down at times. I need to keep it at the same level for the whole game.”

Ziga was among the top three scorers for the Barbs last year. Even in smaller roles, Moore and Crump had their moments too. In a frantic January comeback against Wheaton Academy, both hit key 3-pointers in a DeKalb win and Crump had a late steal.

Coach Mike Reynolds said there are about eight or nine guys the coaching staff can count on right now. They’re trying to get that up to about a dozen by the time the season starts in late November.

“We’re trying to get on the upswing again,” Reynolds said. “Last year was a struggle at times, both at the offensive and defensive ends. We’re just trying to put some things together and figure out exactly what groups play well together and what we need to work on before we get to Thanksgiving.”

There also aren’t a lot of seniors projected to be on the roster aside from Crump. Reynolds said getting leadership from juniors can be a tricky proposition, but he’s hoping to see Moore and Ziga develop into the role.

Moore’s hoping his time in the weight room serves as a kind of road map for the younger players.

“It’s not just for me, it’s for my teammates,” Moore said. “I want them to get in the weight room as well to get stronger and compete with all the bigger kids.”

Reynolds said he’s also noticed far more confidence in Moore’s game.

“He was just scratching at the surface,” Reynolds said. “Once he figures it all out, he’s going to be a really, really good player.”