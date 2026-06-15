DeKalb County Health Department to offer recycling event June 20

The DeKalb County Health Department will host a recycling collection event for DeKalb County residents to dispose of unwanted electronics, aerosol products and textiles.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 20 at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 2200 Pleasant St.

Items accepted for recycling include telephones, phone systems, answering machines, fax machines, copy machines, cellular phones, pagers, postage machines, microwave ovens, terminals, hair dryers, circuit breaker boxes, rechargeable batteries, scanners, electronic motors, wire toasters, coffee makers (no glass), blenders and mixers (no glass), TVs, VCRs, DVD players, stereo equipment (no wooden speakers), joy sticks, cameras, camcorders, video game players, plotters, cables, PCs, floppy disk drives, modems, CD-Rom drives, monitors, printers, main frames, tape drives and mouse keyboards.

Residents also can recycle books, clothing items, household textiles, aerosol products, latex paints and single-use propane tanks.

Wooden speakers, games, hard toys, large appliances, glass and plastic items, spiral bound books, books with sounds or batteries, wrapping paper, car and marine batteries, wall-to-wall rugs, AC units, car seats, hazardous materials, hard and sharp items, office supplies, power tools, strollers, paper, smoke detectors, refrigerators, metal items, figurines, kitchen supplies, bags, alkaline batteries, blinds, dishes, dehumidifiers, puzzles, lamps, lightbulbs, wood, plastic containers and vacuum cleaners will not be accepted. Proof of address is required.

For information, email Recycle@dekalbcounty.org or call 815-748-2408.