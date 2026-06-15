City of DeKalb begins new Lincoln Highway mural creation

The city of DeKalb recently began to work on a new mural celebrating the city’s place along Lincoln Highway. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

The city of DeKalb recently began to work on a new mural celebrating the city’s place along Lincoln Highway.

The mural work began June 9 at the northwest corner of Lincoln Highway and Seventh Street.

The mural will commemorate Lincoln Highway, the Declaration of Independence and President Abraham Lincoln. The project is part of the America250 DeKalb initiative.

The mural was selected by the city of DeKalb’s Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission.

The design features New York and San Francisco at the mural’s opposite ends. The mural also celebrates Lincoln Highway’s achievement of connecting the nation. The mural design was created by Kirsten Sandlin

Community input also was incorporated into the mural’s final design. The input includes the city of DeKalb’s historic arches and a 1913 Stevens-Duryea automobile. The location’s original mural was destroyed after its mounting failed.

The mural’s creation is expected to last a minimum of two weeks. The project is partially supported by an Illinois Arts Council grant.