Northern Illinois Mutual Aid to launch new grassroots effort to aid those in need

(From left to right) Phillip Weaver, Beck Garcia, Joe Lombardo, and Jordan Nelson of the newly formed group, Northern Illinois Mutual Aid, pose for a photo. (Photo Provided By Beck Garcia )

Northern Illinois Mutual Aid, a new charity organization spun off of another grassroots-based effort centered in DeKalb, is taking steps to find a main office in Rockford.

The launch of the new group comes in the wake of recent changes in leadership at DeKalb Mutual Aid (DMA), during which members resigned, including to take up new posts elsewhere.

Northern Illinois Mutual Aid president Beck Garcia said the group’s mission means something powerful to him.

He used to serve as executive director and founder, and more recently, as a board member for DeKalb Mutual Aid before he stepped down in December 2025.

“We’re in the Rockford area now, and we felt even though we stepped away from DMA, we still felt called to do the work,” Garcia said.

The group is run and operated by a working board comprised of Phillip Weaver, Joseph Lombardo and Jordan Nelson, all of whom either bring lived or professional experiences to the table. They meet monthly.

Northern Illinois Mutual Aid is in the middle of an organizational research and development phase.

Northern Illinois Mutual Aid will host pop-up events from satellite locations that bring social services and resources directly to communities in need across the region.

Weaver said it’s important to the group that they have a sustainable impact in every community they may serve.

He formerly served as vice president of DeKalb Mutual Aid before also stepping down in December 2025.

“We have to make sure that we are in a space where we can support without hurting,” Weaver said. “We want to make sure that we’re not coming in the community and then just leaving within a month.”

Northern Illinois Mutual Aid wants to be mindful of the work that’s already being done in some of the communities they may enter.

Weaver said the group is open to collaborating.

“We don’t want to duplicate services that DeKalb Mutual Aid is doing also,” Weaver said. “We want to be mindful of them. We are willing to work with DeKalb Mutual Aid. ... There’s no hard feelings, to be honest with you, with DeKalb Mutual Aid. I think the thing is that we have to understand what is best for the community.”

When asked if he’d learned anything from his experience at DeKalb Mutual Aid, Garcia said yes, he had.

“I think there’s a lot of well-meaning people who know that and who want to either invest resources or their time into helping their community,” he said. “We are seeing that. We’re seeing a lot of people reaching out and offering. ... I love that you are actually so invested in your community. I would love to help you. It’s hard to do that because not everyone wants to start a nonprofit. It’s not easy.”

At Northern Illinois Mutual Aid, Garcia said he’s excited about the work they’re doing.

“To be honest, we love the work,” Garcia said. “We have a personal tie to it in many ways. A lot of us know what it’s like to struggle and don’t want to see other people struggle. They have that passion of wanting to make sure that doesn’t happen to other people.”

Garcia said the group already has some initiatives in mind.

“A lot of what we would like to do in time is do outreach,” Garcia said.

On hot days, for example, they’d like to pass out backpacks, water bottles and food to make sure people are doing OK, Garcia said.

The group wants to host a giveaway event in December for families to receive toys and other essential resources.

Garcia said he sees value in hosting the event around the holidays.

“Kids need to be able to be kids,” he said. “Parents, they shield them from so much, and to be able to give them a little bit of a break, it means so much.”

Another potential event the group could sponsor is a block party.

Leaders from Northern Illinois Mutual Aid are still in the process of making introductions to the Rockford community.

Northern Illinois Mutual Aid does not have an office to call home in Rockford – at least for now. Group leaders said they are looking for an office space in the area.

Weaver said he feels the group is making inroads getting the word out about what they do.

“There’s been a lot of support for Northern Illinois Mutual Aid from the community, from other organizations, some of the city,” he said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”