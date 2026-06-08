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Somonauk library events set for June

Somonauk Public Library

Somonauk Public Library (Shaw Local News Network)

By Kate Santillan

The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host several events and programs in June.

The events schedule includes:

  • Adult Summer Reading Challenge: June 8 through Aug. 1. Participants must read a certain number of hours. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is required. The challenge is open to adults ages 18 and older.
  • Tech Help with Steve: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. June 18. Attendees will be able to receive one-on-one technology support from tech enthusiast Steve Goodwin. The 20-minute sessions include tablet, cell phone and laptop support. Appointments are required.
  • Gladius: In Concert LIVE as part of his 2026 US Concert Tour: 6 p.m. June 12. The concert features classical and flamenco music by guitarist and composer Gladius.
  • ”Rascal, Roustabouts & River Pirates; Riverboat Days on the Western Frontier” with Barry Cloyd: 6:30 p.m. June 16. Participants can learn about people who earned a living from the Mississippi River and its tributaries. The people include Keelboatmen, flatboaters, steamboaters, river pirates and riverboat gamblers. The program will be led by musician and historian Barry Cloyd.
  • Steve Goodwin Presents: AI Basics: 6:30 p.m. June 23. Attendees will be able to learn about AI from tech expert Steve Goodwin.
  • Diamond Divas: 3 to 5 p.m. June 17. Participants can create a diamond painting. Attendees are welcome to bring their own supplies.
  • Cards with Karen: 6 p.m. June 25. Attendees will be able to make three handmade cards with provided materials. Registration is required and costs $5.
  • Friends of the Somonauk Library Meeting: 4 p.m. June 25. Participants can discuss and learn about ways to raise funds for the library.
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