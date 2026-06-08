Somonauk library events set for June

The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host several events and programs in June.
The events schedule includes:
- Adult Summer Reading Challenge: June 8 through Aug. 1. Participants must read a certain number of hours. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is required. The challenge is open to adults ages 18 and older.
- Tech Help with Steve: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. June 18. Attendees will be able to receive one-on-one technology support from tech enthusiast Steve Goodwin. The 20-minute sessions include tablet, cell phone and laptop support. Appointments are required.
- Gladius: In Concert LIVE as part of his 2026 US Concert Tour: 6 p.m. June 12. The concert features classical and flamenco music by guitarist and composer Gladius.
- ”Rascal, Roustabouts & River Pirates; Riverboat Days on the Western Frontier” with Barry Cloyd: 6:30 p.m. June 16. Participants can learn about people who earned a living from the Mississippi River and its tributaries. The people include Keelboatmen, flatboaters, steamboaters, river pirates and riverboat gamblers. The program will be led by musician and historian Barry Cloyd.
- Steve Goodwin Presents: AI Basics: 6:30 p.m. June 23. Attendees will be able to learn about AI from tech expert Steve Goodwin.
- Diamond Divas: 3 to 5 p.m. June 17. Participants can create a diamond painting. Attendees are welcome to bring their own supplies.
- Cards with Karen: 6 p.m. June 25. Attendees will be able to make three handmade cards with provided materials. Registration is required and costs $5.
- Friends of the Somonauk Library Meeting: 4 p.m. June 25. Participants can discuss and learn about ways to raise funds for the library.