Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

DeKalb nonprofit group to launch free lawn care service for those in need

Free services will include mowing and edging

Demetrius Page is seen pushing a lawnmower in this undated photo.

Demetrius Page is seen pushing a lawnmower in this undated photo. (Photo provided by Demetrius Page)

By Megann Horstead

A local nonprofit group is looking to help tenants and landowners keep their yards in better shape.

At a DeKalb Ward 7 meeting on Wednesday, Demetrius Page of Midwest Family announced plans to launch a community lawn care service that would aid DeKalb County residents in need.

It all begins Aug. 22 with complimentary services running every Saturday and Sunday through the spring, summer and fall months, according to a news release. Services may include mowing and edging for both the front and back yards of any DeKalb County resident in need.

“Our goal is to ensure that all community members receive the support they deserve,” Page said in a news release.

Anyone in need of service is advised to contact DeKalb Alderman John Walker at john.walker@cityofdekalb.com.

DeKalb CountyLocal NewsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesEyes on EnterpriseLocalDeKalb
Megann Horstead

Megann Horstead

Megann Horstead writes about DeKalb news, events and happenings for the Daily Chronicle - Shaw Local News Network. Support my work with likes, clicks and subscriptions.