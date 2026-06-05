DeKalb Municipal Band to open 172nd concert season June 9

The DeKalb Municipal Band performs Tuesday at Dee Hopkins Bandshell in Hopkins Park. (Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Municipal Band will open its 172nd concert season with a concert featuring vocalist Gregor King.

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. June 9 in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

King will perform “You Raise Me Up,” “Moondance” and “This is the Moment” from “Jekyll and Hyde.” The band’s performance features “USA 250! March,” “Strike Up the Band,” “El Relicairo” and “American Salute.”

King earned a vocal music education degree with French minor from Millikin University and a master’s in music education from VanderCook College of Music. He has performed with various choral ensembles across three continents. King is an American Choral Directors Association member, St. Charles Singers tenor and the 2024 Wirtz Award for Excellence in Education recipient.

He currently works as the Clinton Rosette Middle School choir director.