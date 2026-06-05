DeKalb library to host American Revolution’s hidden figures program June 6

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for adults to learn about the stories of the American Revolution’s hidden figures.

The free program will be held at 1 p.m. June 6 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to learn about stories of immigrants, Native peoples, enslaved and free African Americans and women who contributed to the American Revolution.

The program is part of the library’s America250 initiative. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1000.