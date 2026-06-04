Tour new Sycamore fire station Friday

Fire trucks and emergency vehicles sit in the new garage on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Sycamore Fire Department's new fire station, 1351 S. Prairie Drive. The station will replace the aging building at 535 DeKalb Ave. The department held a ceremony Tuesday to mark the opening. (Photo provided by Sycamore Fire Department)

Exactly 13 months after ground was broken for the construction of a new Sycamore Fire Station No. 1, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to formally open the building to the public on Friday.

Although the public was invited to the opening of Sycamore Fire Station No. 1, 1351 S. Prairie Drive, in February, that event was held outside of the building.

On Friday, the public is invited to tour the $10.5 million facility and meet some of Sycamore’s firefighters.

The ribbon cutting for the new facility is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, and cake and coffee will be on hand for those who attend, according to a news release from the Sycamore Fire Department.

Parking at the fire station’s lot is expected to be limited to emergency vehicles, staff and those will accessiblity needs.

Fire officials have encouraged those who plan to attend the ribbon cutting to park on South Prairie Road or in the South Prairie Elementary School parking lot.

“While there is no short pathway from the school to the new station access can be made through the grass or taking a longer walk along the sidewalk on Borden Avenue,” fire officials wrote in the event’s news release.