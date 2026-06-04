DeKalb County Rural Vitality Summit set for June 16 in Malta

The DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation will host a DeKalb County Rural Vitality Summit for community members, stakeholders and leaders to strengthen rural DeKalb County’s economic vitality and appeal.

The free summit will run from 4 to 6 p.m. June 16 at the Kishwaukee College Conference Center, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

Participants can learn about how to be involved in community planning and revitalization. Attendees also can learn about efforts to restore the “Community Champions” initiative. Light refreshments will be served.

The summit will help advance the DeKalb County Rural Vitality Committee. The committee is a DCEDC collaborative group dedicated to addressing DeKalb County’s rural communities’ needs. The Rural Vitality Committee will build a coordinated approach to strengthen smaller communities by leveraging DeKalb County Community Foundation research and aligning resources.

Registration is required by June 9. To register, visit DCEDC.org/events.