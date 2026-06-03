DeKalb Farmers Market opens for season on Thursday

Families browse vendor stands during the opening day of the DeKalb farmers market on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. The market opened its 30th year Thursday. (Kelsey Rettke)

The DeKalb Farmers Market season kicks off on Thursday, June 4.

More than 40 vendors will be set up in Van Buer Plaza at the corner of 2nd and Locust Streets in downtown DeKalb from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a vibrant day of farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and unique treats.

This season, shoppers can look forward to returning fruit and vegetable vendors like Theis Farm Market and Wayne Miller Orchards; specialty item vendors such as Bill’s Organic Olive Oil and One More Salsa; and first-time vendors like Illinois Bee Rescue, offering raw local blossom honey, and The Soda Stand, serving classic sodas with custom flavors. Food trucks featured this season include Bun Fun Café, Cowcitas, Little O’s Frozen Treats, Slow Smoke BBQ & Catering, Tamales Los Girasoles, The Dog Bowl, and Wild Fries Food Truck.

In addition to a wide variety of vendors, the Live Lunch Music Series, presented by the Egyptian Theatre, runs weekly at the market from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The series features a rotating lineup of local artists. The artists represent various musical genres and styles. To view the music series lineup, visit egyptiantheatre.org/live-lunch-music-series.

Featured performances include Bob Palmer, Ethan Larson, Honey on the Rocks, and the DeKalb Brass Quintet.

This season, the DeKalb Farmers Market is also introducing extended hours. On June 18, July 16, and August 13, the market will be open from noon to 6 p.m., giving visitors more time to enjoy their favorite vendors.

The DeKalb Farmers Market is hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and presented by Northwestern Medicine. For more information, visit dekalb.org/dekalbfarmersmarket and follow @dekalbfarmersmarket on social media.