DeKalb resident hospitalized after kitchen fire

DeKalb Fire Station Number 1 with ambulance and fire trucks parked out front in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

A DeKalb resident was hospitalized Tuesday after an accidental kitchen fire left their home uninhabitable, authorities said.

The DeKalb Fire Department responded to a report of a fire about 1:14 p.m. on Market Street, coming from a two-story home where a resident was unable to exit as fire broke out, according to a news release from the fire department.

When crews arrived, firefighters saw the fire in the kitchen area and smoke coming out of the windows of the home. The fire didn’t spread to any nearby structures, according to the release.

Firefighters had the flames under control within 15 minutes, ventilating the building for smoke and heat and extinguishing the fire, according to the news release.

No firefighters were injured.

Authorities said paramedics took the resident to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital for treatment.

Another resident of the home and a police officer were evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but refused further treatment, according to a news release.

Authorities said the fire was determined to be accidental, having started from an unattended cooking appliance in the kitchen. The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage to the home.

The displaced residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and the Family Service Agency of DeKalb County. Crews from Cortland, ComEd and Nicor also responded.

Department officials issued a warning for residents to be mindful of fire hazards in the kitchen.

“The DeKalb Fire Department reminds residents to practice fire safety,” according to the release. “Fires in the kitchen are the leading cause of home fires.”

From 2022 to 2024, 48% of home fires involved the kitchen and cooking equipment, according to the department.