CASA DeKalb County’s fifth annual 5K Color Run returns June 6 in Sycamore

Runners take off at the start line on Saturday, June 7, 2025, during the CASA DeKalb County 5K Color Run held at the Sycamore Middle School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

CASA DeKalb County will hold its fifth annual CASA 5K Color Run for community members to support its efforts advocating for DeKalb County children suffering from neglect or abuse.

The run will begin at 8 a.m. June 6 at Sycamore Middle School, 150 Maplewood Drive.

Attendees can run or walk the race. Participants will have their Color Run T-shirts transformed with various colors at the race course’s color stations. The course is accessible to all ages and running abilities.

The top male and female finishers in seven age groups will receive prizes. Prizes will be awarded to the best individual and group costumes.

Registration is required. The Color Run costs $30 for people ages 13 and older, $20 for children ages 5 to 12 and is free for children ages four and younger. T-shirts sized youth small for children ages four and under cost $10. To register, visit casadekalb.org/color-run.

For information, visit casadekalb.org or call 815-895-2052.