Pair of Kaneland relays second at state, Will Rosenow second for Sycamore in shot put

Kaneland's Benjamin Karl runs during the IHSA State Track and Field championship on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

After scoring 7.5 points in the Class 3A state track and field meet last season, Kaneland had its sights on better results in Saturday’s 2A meet.

The Knights, a storied program with several memorable state moments, competed in several events in Saturday’s state meet on the blue track at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.

The Knights finished with 21 points in the 2A meet, sparked by numerous strong efforts on a sweltering afternoon.

The relays were the main strength for the Knights, who claimed two runner-up relay medals.

Sycamore's Logan Jones runs during the IHSA State Track and Field championship on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

The Knights’ group of Colton VanDyke, Jackson Boryc, Noah Cornell and Benjamin Karl posted a time of 42.16 in the 4x100, while the same group finished second in the 4x200.

VanDyke had the most difficult leg after he witnessed two teams disqualified before the start of the 4x100 race.

Boryc was next in line, helping the Knights build momentum in the race.

“It was a scary start, especially since I wasn’t ready for the ‘on your marks’ part,” Boryc said. “I just heard the gun, so when I got the baton, we had a good handoff. I just tried to catch people outside of me. I thought I ran a really good race.”

Cornell kept his poise and ran a solid leg to put the Knights in a good position early on Saturday.

“It was tough seeing those two teams go out before the race, but it also relieved some pressure off of me,” Cornell said. “I just trusted my guys and did what we’ve been doing all season. Everything went as planned.”

In 3A, DeKalb’s lone showing was Drake Gay’s 12th-place finish in the long jump (6.7 meters). Sycamore competed in Class 3A. Will Rosenow had an epic day with a second-place medal in the shot put with a heave of 17.26 meters.

Karl said the team was motivated to make the finals after not getting out the 3A prelims last season. “I just tried to run as fast I could,” Karl said. “Obviously, we wanted to win, but we came in seeded seventh, so overall a good day especially after breaking the school record (on Friday).”

Besides a slight alteration to the order of runners, the same foursome placed second in the 4x200 relay in a time of 1.27.28. Karl sparked the finish with a blistering performance down the final stretch to pass several runners in the last 150 meters.

“When I got the baton, the guy inside me was already on me,” Karl said. “The guys on the outside were way in front of me, so I just turned it on. I was excited and had energy to pass three or four runners. This weekend was awesome. It was such a fun time with my teammates all weekend.”

In the 800, Kaneland junior Gavin Smith, a three-time state qualifier, clocked a fifth-place time of 1:53.51 to round out a solid weekend for the Knights.

“It was crazy hot, but I put myself in a perfect position to kick in at the end,” Smith said. “I was confused if I was going to go on the outside or not, but I broke right inside and overtook several of them. I’m the veteran on the team and had to show it:

Hinckley-Big Rock had several solid performances to collect 16 points in the Class 1A field. The Royals were led by Marshall Ledbetter, who earned third place in the high jump with a top leap of 1.99 meters. Ledbetter, also a baseball player, said he was happy with his showing.

“This is my first year of high school track,” Ledbetter said. “My jumps felt good and I got a PR. I tried my best and just ran faster. Hopefully, I can do way better next year.”

Indian Creek junior Parker Murry was right behind his H-BR competitor with a fourth-place showing (1.96 meters).

“Each year I keep going higher, but this year was more competitive,” Murry said. “I’m happy with fourth. I feel good about next year. I will do good.”

H-BR’s Alex Casanas picked a good time to alter his race strategy to place fifth in the 400 with a time of 49.42.

“Going into it, I just wanted to have fun because this is my last ride,” Casanas said. “I’ve been doing it four years, and this is my second time in finals after high jump in my sophomore year. Once I got called into the tent, I just thought about all the work I put in and how much fun I had. I gave it my all. I wanted to go out this way. I’m happy. Hopefully, this will help the team carry on after me. It will be fun to watch them.”

H-BR junior Caden Hageman, a rookie state qualifier, added a seventh-place medal in the 3,200 (9:47.82) and Gavin Pickett took ninth in the triple jump (13.32).

“I did a lot going into the indoor season,” Hageman said. “I focused more on weightlifting and speed training. I think I went out too fast, so next year I want to come back and get at least top three. I need to work on my adrenaline and pacing myself at the beginning.”

Indian Creek added five points via Isaac Willis’ fifth-place effort in the discus throw (48.41 meters) in 1A.