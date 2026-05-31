Kishwaukee College bestows community service award to local couple

(From left) Frank Roberts, Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz, award recipients T.J. Irving and Steve Irving and Board Chair Bob Johnson pose for a photo after the Irvings were bestowed the 2026 John C. Roberts Award on May 16, 2026, during spring Commencement. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

Kishwaukee College recently bestowed a community service award to Steve Irving and TJ Irving for their positive impact on generations of students and the greater community.

For their efforts, Kishwaukee College recognized the Irvings with the John C. Roberts Community Service Award on May 16, at the college’s Spring 2026 Commencement ceremonies, according to a news release.

Established in 2009, the John C. Roberts Community Service Award recognizes the importance of community members in Kishwaukee College’s success. Roberts served on the Kish Board of Trustees from 1971 to 1997 and made a lasting impact on the Kish community.

“It is a real honor to be acknowledged with this award. We knew Mr. Roberts personally, and he was a super guy,” Steve Irving said in a news release. “For us, it has been really fun and satisfying to be able to give back to our community. It is truly touching when you run into someone who thanks you for helping make a difference in their lives. That is the best feeling about giving back.”

The Irvings have been generous contributors to the Kishwaukee College Foundation, according to the college.

The couple established the Irving Family Scholarship through the Foundation in 1999, helping generations of students meet their educational goals. Their generosity in paying a student’s full tuition even inspired the creation of the Pay It Forward Scholarship, which supports students overcoming life challenges.

The Irvings both served on the Kishwaukee College Foundation Board of Directors — Steve from 2004-2013 and T.J. from 2017-2021. Geri-Dee Hayden, Kishwaukee College Board Trustee, presented the award to the Irvings at the ceremony.

“The Irvings’ commitment to Kishwaukee College and our community has had a profound impact for generations of students,” Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz said in the release. “They represent the same selfless dedication to learning and student success that John Roberts embodied during his leadership of Kishwaukee College, making them an excellent choice for the 2026 John C. Roberts Community Service Award.”

Steve Irving is a 1971 Kish graduate who served as president of the college’s Student Senate. During his time at Kishwaukee College, Steve and his peers led a project — with the Board of Trustees’ permission — to remodel an old barn on the College campus into a theater with a stage, dance space, and an art gallery. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University in 1973. TJ Irving is a Sycamore High School graduate and earned a bachelor’s degree from Drake University in 1974.

Outside of the college, the Irvings own and operate Irving Construction Co., a company that has served the area’s building needs since 1974.

Irving Construction employs more than 30 local tradespeople and has built projects throughout the Kishwaukee College district, including schools, park facilities, fire departments, libraries, courthouses, commercial buildings and more. In addition to their business, the Irvings have been benefactors to numerous community initiatives, including major renovations and donations to the Egyptian Theatre, contributions to the Family Service Agency and Voluntary Action Center chapters of DeKalb County, and many more.