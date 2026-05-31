Batavia police: 51 traffic stops, citations in Memorial Day traffic safety campaign

In targeted patrols from May 15 to May 26, Batavia police made 51 contacts with drivers and issued 51 citations – including 32 for speeding and two arrests for DUI, officials announced in a news release.

The targeted patrols were part of the state’s Memorial Day Traffic Enforcement Campaign, intended to reduce crashes and encourage safe driving behavior.

Batavia police also made two arrests for suspended or revoked driver’s licenses, issued two seat belt citations and made 13 other enforcement contacts, the release stated.

There were no child car seat violations and none for distracted driving.

“Our message is simple: Buckle up. Slow down. Drive sober,” Sgt. Michelle Langston stated in the release.

“These proactive enforcement efforts help keep our community safe, especially during high‑traffic holiday weekends," Langston stated in the release. “We thank everyone who made responsible choices on the road.”

Batavia officers also dedicated 49 hours of additional enforcement focused on seat belt use, speeding and impaired driving, the release stated.