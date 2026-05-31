Oswego District 308 to hold town hall meeting to discuss proposed $317 million bond referendum

An Oswego School District 308 town hall meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boulder Hill Elementary School, 163 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery. (Photo provided)

Oswego School District 308 officials are looking for public feedback on a proposal to put a $317 million bond referendum on the Nov. 3 general election ballot to address aging infrastructure needs throughout the district.

A town hall meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boulder Hill Elementary School, 163 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery. The first town hall meeting was held May 18 at Thompson Junior High School in Oswego.

“Over 70% of our 22 school buildings were constructed between 2001 and 2008,” the district said on its website on May 8. “That means critical systems like heating and cooling, roofing, plumbing, and electrical are all reaching the end of their useful life at the same time. These are not cosmetic issues. They affect the comfort, safety, and functionality of the spaces where your children learn every day.”

The school district serves portions of Kendall, Will and Kane counties. The referendum would fund facility improvements at all of the district’s schools.

District officials said they have identified about $317 million in facility needs over the next 10 years across all the district’s schools.

“Of that, 77% is tied to core infrastructure, and the remainder covers important safety and security improvements such as secure entry vestibules, updated fire protection systems, intercoms, exterior lighting and access controls,” officials said.

Because the district is retiring existing long-term debt at the same time, homeowners would see a decrease in the debt service portion of their property taxes, even if the referendum is approved, officials said.

For a home with a fair market value of $300,000, they would play about $100 less per year starting in 2028, and an additional $56 less beginning in 2036.

Last December, District 308 board members approved a long-range plan for the district broken down into three phases: facility condition assessment, educational alignment and long-range facility planning.

District 308 officials said because of the population growth of the Oswego area in the early 2000s, many of the district’s schools were built around the same time and need updates to HVAC units, roofs and flooring.

They stressed the district has not decided whether to place the referendum on the November and is focused right now on making sure the community is informed along with hearing from the community. No decision has yet been made.

More information is available at sd308.org/update308. The School Board is set to decide in August whether to put the referendum question on the Nov. 3 ballot.