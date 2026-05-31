Woman of Distinction: Catherine Jones is a leader of leaders, conduit between businesses, workforce

Award recipient Catherine Jones speaks during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 4, 2025, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized ten women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Settling into her new role as the executive director of Leadership of Greater McHenry County, Catherine Jones describes her work as akin to the conductor of an orchestra.

“We have the score, which is our strategic plan. It’s my privilege to help guide the orchestra as we make some music for the community,” Jones said.

It’s a beautiful way to describe keeping multiple balls in motion, but for Jones, it’s a part of the journey, as most of her career has been juggling collaborations, building relationships and always seeking to increase her own depth of knowledge.

Jones is the among current group of 10 recipients of the Women of Distinction Awards. Bestowed by Shaw Local-Northwest Herald, the honor recognizes women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

“Her brain is always on high as she reaches for her next challenge,” writes Bev Thomas, in her nomination of Jones as a 2025 Women of Distinction. “Catherine serves as a positive role model across the board, both for women and men who are fortunate to touch her very wide world.”

In early 2026, Jones stepped into her new role as the executive director for Leadership of Greater McHenry County, or LGMC. It boasts more than 650 alumni over 21 years.

In many ways, LGMC is a master’s course in leadership, where participants step into an 11-month journey of education to learn about the county and its many facets while also building on their own strength as a leader, in their fields whether that is business, education or the nonprofit realm. There’s even an LGMC program for youth, where one student from each high school in the county is selected for the Youth Community Leadership Program.

“The end of their 11 months is really just the beginning of our alumni’s journey and, armed with the knowledge and resources, they can go forth and serve,” Jones said.

The opportunity to lead LGMC utilizes Jones’ collection of experiences and skills, from managing a small business for over a decade to nonprofit work and administrative work for McHenry County College.

She was working full-time and caring for her family, including her three children, when she decided to pursue a master’s degree in business administration at Loyola University Chicago. Jones said she saw an MBA as an asset to grow her career.

“It was a challenge, but a great experience,” she said, joking that she would read while standing at the kitchen counter. “I’m a lifelong learner and I saw it as propelling me for the next step in my career, and it really made sense in getting prepared for the future.”

She took that next step at MCC, where she served as an administrator for the Workforce Development Division, where she led departments that provided classes for personal interest and certified careers and connected with local businesses on the classes that would support the county’s workforce.

“I was not bored,” she added.

It was through her work at MCC that she and Thomas met and connected.

Through the role, Jones became involved as the convener of the Manufacturing Pathways Consortium, which brings more than 100 McHenry County companies together to support manufacturing businesses and continue to provide a pipeline of talent.

“I’m still involved and I’m proud,” Jones added. “These are fantastic partners.”