NIU homecoming will kick off at 6 p.m. against Air Force, will be first home Mountain West game

Northern Illinois University's Interim Head Coach, Rob Harley talks to the team after the spring football scrimmage game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The times and broadcasts for seven 2026 NIU football games were released by the university on Wednesday, including a 6:30 p.m. homecoming kickoff against Air Force.

The Huskies homecoming game against the Falcons will be their first Mountain West home game and will be on CBS Sports Network Oct. 10.

The season starts Sept. 5 at Iowa. Kickoff is 3:15 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. On Sept. 19, the Huskies will face another Power 4 team when they head to Arizona. Kickoff is 9:30 p.m. on TNT and online on HBO Max.

The Huskies currently have two games slated for the CW, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Wyoming and 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at North Dakota State.

They also have a Halloween in Vegas, heading to UNLV for a 9:30 p.m. kickoff Oct. 31 on CBS Sports Network.

The Huskies’ first home game is 6 p.m. Sept. 19 against Illinois State on Mountain West+.

Games Oct. 24 at Hawai’i, Nov. 7 at San Jose State, Nov. 14 at Nevada and Nov. 28 at home against UTEP don’t have times but are scheduled to be shown on MW+.

The 2026 Mountain West Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, December 4, on FOX at 8 p.m.