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Lightbeam Players to perform ‘Sleepaway’ May 31 in DeKalb

stock image empty stage

stock image empty stage (thanasus/iStock)

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb Public Library will host a performance of the Lightbeam Players production of the play “Sleepaway” for community members.

The free performance will be held at 2 p.m. May 31 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“Sleepaway” tells the story of Aspen, a camper who believes she will attend a normal summer camp. Camp Sleepaway features magic and monsters. Aspen settles into camp life and makes new friends, but learns of a destructive spell that could destroy everything. No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois