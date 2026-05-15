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Know Your Rights presentation set for May 16 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

Adults are invited to learn more about their legal rights when it comes to protesting and interacting with law enforcement at an upcoming DeKalb Public Library presentation.

The free presentation will be held at 3 p.m. May 16 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn how to understand and protect their rights in situations including protest participation and law enforcement interactions. The presentation is available in English and Spanish. The program will be led by DeKalb Migrant Aid. The presentation is part of the library’s America250 initiative. No registration is required.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 6108.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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