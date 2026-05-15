Indian Creek baseball picks up 1st win of year in wild 27-15 game: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Indian Creek 27, Hiawatha 15: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves picked up their first win of the year in a wild game that featured 22 errors, 24 walks, 15 hits and 12 runs - only two of which were surrendered by Indian Creek.

The game took almost 3½ hours to play.

Dylan Wheeler had two hits and drove in five runs for Indian Creek. Addux Pearson scored four times and drove in a run without the benefit of a hit.

Tucker Smith, Jason Brewer and Cooper Bernabei had each had two hits and three runs, with Brewer adding three RBIs. Dylan Carey scored three times and Dom Nelson scored twice.

Bernabei pitched four innings for the win. The seven runs he allowed were unearned. He allowed three hits, walked five and struck out four.

The Hawks had six hits as a team and drew 12 walks. Tim Pruitt had three RBIs and scored three runs. Aidan Cooper scored twice and had two RBIs while Colby Wylde scored three runs. Maksim Kelly and Kamden Rasmus scored twice each.

DeKalb 8, Metea Valley 4: At Aurora, the Barbs (17-9-1 overall, 8-7 DuPage Valley) came from behind with a five-run finish to complete the three-game sweep.

Caden Smith and Gavin Cheney had three hits each. Breydon Martin homered, and he and Luke Duffy had two RBIs each.

Will Smrz threw a complete game, scattering 10 hits, allowing no walks and striking out five. He allowed three earned runs.

The Barbs compete in the DVC tournament, opening against Neuqua Valley on Tuesday. DeKalb won two of three from Neuqua in the regular season.

Sycamore 8, Morris 4: At Morris, the Spartans scored six in the top of the seventh, then withstood a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

Ryker Rissman and Chace Kuhns each had two hits. Jackson MacDonald had a double, two RBIs and scored twice. Noah Neece also had a pair of runs.

Byron 7, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Genoa, Bleake Ides had a pair of hits in the loss.

Ides took the loss, allowing two hits, two runs, four hits and striking out four in four innings.

Prep softball

Genoa-Kingston 9, Oregon 6: At Genoa, Brynn Bridger singled home Kaylee Luepkes and Karly Stojan to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth, starting a four-run inning to take the lead for good.

Lizzie Davis and Ari Rich each went 3 for 4, with Rich driving in four runs and Davis two. Lily Stiles had two hits and scored three times, Stojan had two hits and scored twice, Luepkes had two hits and Bridger scored twice.

Aurora Central Catholic 4, Indian Creek 0: At Aurora, ACC pitcher Corina Maratea struck out 15 and threw a perfect game for the Chargers.

Indian Creek pitcher Taylor Hulmes struck out 10 in five innings, walking two and allowing six hits. She allowed four runs, two earned.

Boys track

DuPage Valley Conference Championships: At Naperville Central, the Barbs took sixth with 41 points.

Ricai Nellums took third in the triple jump, clearing 12.65 meters.

Big Northern Conference Meet: At Stillman Valley, Genoa-Kingston was sixth with 23 points.

Michael Schmidt took second in the 100 with a season-best 11.3 seconds. He was third in the 200 (23.0)