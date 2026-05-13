DeKalb High School grads, track stars killed in I-88 crash: ‘Always part of the 1 Barb family’

Heaven Williams (left) and Sariyah Watson, of DeKalb, were killed in a crash after the car they were driving was struck by a second vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 88 near Aurora on May 10, 2026. The women grew up together and graduated from DeKalb High School in 2023. (Right photo provided by GoFundMe) (Shaw Local News Network)

The DeKalb community is mourning its own after two young women, both recent graduates of DeKalb High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 88 in the suburbs Sunday.

Sariyah Watson, 21, from DeKalb, and her passenger Heaven Williams, 21, also from DeKalb, were killed after the car they were in was struck by a vehicle going the wrong way on the interstate in the early morning hours May 10.

Both women were Class of 2023 graduates who ran track together as Barbs at DeKalb High School, confirmed a District 428 spokesperson.

DeKalb School District 428 Athletic Director Peter Goff said the losses are felt among the Barb community this week.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of two of our recent graduates, Sariyah and Heaven, who were standout student-athletes who modeled excellence both in track and field and in their daily lives,” Goff said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this loss of two lives taken too soon. We are profoundly grateful for the time we shared with them as Barbs. Our heartfelt sorrows and deepest sympathies go out to their families and friends during this incredibly difficult time. They will always be a part of the 1 Barb family.”

(From left): Friends Sariyah Watson, Raven Meeks and Heaven Williams pose together in this undated photo. The young women, now adults, grew up together in DeKalb. Watson and Williams were killed while driving together in a crash after the car they were driving was struck by a second vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 88 near Aurora on May 10, 2026. (Photo provided by Raven Meeks)

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created by Watson’s family. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, more than $17,800 had been raised. The funds will go to burial and funeral expenses, according to the GoFundMe.

“The loss of Sariyah has left a deep void in our hearts, and while the finish line came much earlier than any of us could have imagined, her legacy of strength, speed and kindness will forever be remembered,” loved ones wrote in the GoFundMe tribute.

Loved ones also created a GoFundMe for Williams, which will cover memorial and cremation costs to support the family.

“Heaven was deeply loved and will always be remembered for her beautiful spirit, kindness, laugh and caring heart,” loved ones wrote in the GoFundMe. “She excelled as a caregiver and had dreams of building a career in nursing, dedicating her life to helping and caring for others. Her compassion touched so many lives, and her presence brought comfort, joy and warmth to everyone around her.”

Heaven Williams (left) and Sariyah Watson of DeKalb were killed in a crash after the car they were driving was struck by a second vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 88 near Aurora on May 10, 2026. The women grew up together and graduated from DeKalb High School in 2023. (Photo provided by Raven Meeks)

Watson went on to run track at the University of Illinois-Chicago. She was in her junior year and a sprinter on the women’s track and field team. UIC Athletics posted a statement mourning the young Flames athlete.

“Our hearts are broken by this tragic loss,” UIC Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Andrea Williams said in a posted statement. “On behalf of UIC, we extend our deepest condolences to Sariyah’s family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Childhood friend Raven Meeks of DeKalb is planning a memorial balloon release at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at DeKalb High School’s track field, 501 W. Dresser Road. Loved ones and those who knew Williams and Watson are invited to bring white or pink balloons to honor their lives.

Meeks on Monday posted lengthy tributes to both Watson and Williams, whom she called her “two best friends forever,” and “my hearts, my sisters, my girls.”

In social media posts she shared with Shaw Local, she reminisced about the deep, lifelong friendships she shared with both young women, with whom she also went to school and ran track.

“You made life feel lighter without even trying,” Meeks said of Williams.

A young Sariyah Watson (left) and Raven Meeks of DeKalb pose outside a DeKalb track meet as children in this undated photo. The two girls went on to run together on the Barbs girls' track and field team. Watson, now 21, was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 88 near Aurora on Sunday, May 10, 2026. (Photo provided by Raven Meeks)

Meeks said she and Watson met as babies. Meeks said Watson would send her “Good morning” texts, FaceTime with her, and that she’s visited them at UIC.

“You were the hardest working girl I knew,” Meeks wrote of Watson. “Always pushing yourself to be better, always chasing more for [yourself], and always making the people around you want to do better too. No matter what life threw at you, you kept going.”

Loved ones remembered Watson as a standout among the Flames, “living her life with the wind at her back and a determination that inspired everyone who knew her.”

Watson’s father, Antonio Watson, is a deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

In her online tribute, Meeks wrote that the deaths of her two best friends don’t feel real.

Sariyah Watson of DeKalb poses in this undated photo with her UIC women's track and field uniform. Watson, now 21, a UIC track and field sprinter, was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 88 on Sunday, May 10, 2026. She graduated from DeKalb High School in 2023. (Photo provided by GoFundMe)

Meeks met Williams in sixth grade orchestra class, she said. Meeks played the violin, and Williams played the viola. She reminisced about doing their hair together, figuring out what to wear to a football game, and enjoying late-night drives.

“One thing about you, you were ALWAYS happy,” Meeks wrote of Williams. “No matter what was going on or how down the vibe was, you always brought the energy back up. Your laugh was so contagious and being around you just made people feel good. I really want people to remember you for that because you genuinely had one of the purest hearts ever.”

The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified the three killed on Tuesday.

The other person, Jonathan Rivera, 32, of Melrose Park, also died in the crash. The Illinois State Police said he was driving a vehicle that was traveling east in the westbound lane, striking the vehicle with the DeKalb women inside. The crash was reported about 4 a.m. Sunday, Mother’s Day, in Sugar Grove near the Aurora area. All three were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

Shaw Local’s Joey Weslo contributed.