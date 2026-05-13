Birth to Five Illinois to hold wellness panel May 28 in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

Birth to Five Illinois, Region 16 will host a Strong Minds, Healthy Families Community Panel Discussion for families, community leaders, mental health professionals, early childhood providers and elected officials to discuss early childhood slot gaps and family mental wellness.

The free panel runs from 1 to 3 p.m. May 28 in the DeKalb Public Library’s lower-level, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can share lived experiences and childcare access gaps data; identify actionable solutions and collaborative opportunities; explore the childcare availability and family mental wellness connection; and learn about local resources and how to support them. The panel also includes a screening of “Inside Out 2.”

For information, visit birthtofiveil.com/region16.