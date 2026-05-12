Kaneland baseball takes over first place in I-8 from Sycamore: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Morris 6, Sycamore 5: At Morris, Sawyer Valdez gave the Spartans (10-4 overall, 8-5 Interstate 8) the lead in the top of the sixth, but two unearned runs in the bottom of the frame gave Morris the lead for good.

The loss was the sixth in the last seven games for Sycamore, which fell out of first place in the I-8.

Ryker Rissman, Noah Neece, Chace Kuhns and Caleb Tindall each had two hits for the Spartans. Tindall scored twice and Valdez drove in two runs.

Kaneland 12, La Salle-Peru 1: At La Salle, the Knights (12-10-1 overall, 8-4 Interstate 8) took over first place in the conference in the seven-inning victory.

Kanon Baxley was 3 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs. Brayden Boyer was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Brady Alstott added a pair of hits.

Baxley pitched five innings for the win, striking out 11 and walking two. He allowed one unearned run and one hit.

DeKalb 14, Metea Valley 2: At Aurora, Gavin Cheney was 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs for the Barbs (15-9-1 overall, 6-7 DuPage Valley Conference).

Hunter Kriese pitched all seven innings without allowing an earned run, surrendering two hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Cole Latimer had three hits and Breydon Martin had two. Martin had three RBIs and Luke Duffy and Benny Probst scored twice each.

Hinckley-Big Rock 16, Hiawatha 4: At Hinckley, the first four hitters in the Royals’ lineup went 10 for 13 with 10 RBIs and 11 runs in the win.

Skyler Janeski was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and four runs. Colten Sargent had two hits and three runs. Jacob Orin had two hits, two RBIs and three runs. Marshall Ledbetter had two hits and four RBIs.

DJ Hansen had four RBIs. Austin Roop and Adam Ness scored twice each.

For Hiawatha, Bentley Payne had two hits and Colby Wylde scored twice.

North Boone 6, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Poplar Grove, Cody Cravatta had a pair of hits and scored twice in the loss.

Mendota 13, Indian Creek 4: At Shabbona, the Trojans scored five runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to break a 3-3 tie.

Dylan Carey and Addux Pearson each had a hit and scored for the Timberwolves.

Prep softball

DeKalb 11, Naperville North 1 (5): At DeKalb, Cassidy Cavazos was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and scored three times for the Barbs (14-9 overall, 6-4 DuPage Valley Conference).

Kennedy Latimer homered, drove in two runs and scored twice. Emma Hart added two RBIs.

Addison McKiness pitched a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing one earned run and seven hits.

Genoa-Kingston 5, Winnebago 2: At Genoa, Emma Kuschel allowed two earned runs in a complete-game victory for the Cogs (16-13 overall, 10-4 Big Northern Conference)

Kuschel allowed eight hits and two walks while striking out six. Brooklynn Ordlock had a pair of hits, Karly Stojan had two RBIs and Lizzie Davis scored twice.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 9, Sandwich 0: At Genoa, Ayva Hernandez, Olivia Leonforte and Yesenia Rodriguez each scored twice for the Cogs.

Alison Ayala, Zoe Boylen and Nayelli Gonzalez also scored.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 5, Streator 0: At Streator, four of the five Spartan entries swept in the win.

Easton Schuld and Sam Eich (10-0), James McConkie and Graham Willrett (10-0), and Matthew Calligan and Ben Bradac (10-0) swept doubles.

Jake Peterson (10-0) and Sean Wilder (10-1) won at singles.