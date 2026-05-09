Kishwaukee Valley Art League events set for May

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several events and programs in April at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

KVAL’s May featured artist of the month is nature and travel photographer Joseph Scudder. He began to work as a photographer at the Albuquerque Balloon Festival in 1992. Scudder photographs birds, landscapes and wildlife. His photographs currently are displayed at the Gallery on State.

The Second Saturday Art Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at the gallery. Attendees can learn about watercolor painting from IWS signature members Larry Bond and Tamara Shriver Participants must bring their own supplies and artwork samples.

Photograph created by nature and travel photographer Joseph Scudder (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The league recently installed its latest art rotation. The rotation features various art pieces including photography, sculptures, paintings and mixed-media installations. The artwork will be available to buy.

KVAL’s 55th annual Northern Illinois Art Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6 and 7 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The show features up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts. For information, visit kval-nfp.org or the Gallery on State.

The league is accepting submissions for its “In Living Color” juried art show. Artists will be able to submit art pieces embracing color such as paintings, jewelry, sculpture, photography and 2D and 3D artwork. For information, visit the gallery.

Photograph created by nature and travel photographer Joseph Scudder (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League's latest art rotation (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )