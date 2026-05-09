DeKalb library to host scavenger hunt May 9

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Adventure Works to offer families a scavenger hunt to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month.

The free scavenger hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at the library, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to explore the library grounds and outdoor spaces for clues. The clues highlight emotional wellness, self-care and connection. Registration is required. To register, visit dkpl.org.