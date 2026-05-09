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DeKalb library to host scavenger hunt May 9

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, in DeKalb.

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

By Kate Santillan

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Adventure Works to offer families a scavenger hunt to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month.

The free scavenger hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at the library, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to explore the library grounds and outdoor spaces for clues. The clues highlight emotional wellness, self-care and connection. Registration is required. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or email theresaw@dkpl.org.

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