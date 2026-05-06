‘Search for Black Madonna’ topic of next women’s center presentation

The DeKalb Area Women's Center, 1021 State St. in DeKalb (seen Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023), a “Searching for the Black Madonna” presentation May 7 (Camden Lazenby)

The DeKalb Area Women’s Center will hold a “Searching for the Black Madonna” presentation for residents to acknowledge Give DeKalb County led by Marilyn Hrymak.

The free presentation will be held at 5 p.m. May 7 at the women’s center’s 1917 Old Finn Hall, 1021 State St., DeKalb.

Attendees can learn about historical Black Madonna information and pictures from Hrymak’s European travels. Participants also will be able to view the center’s DAWC Poster Collection. The women’s center will accept $5 donations. The center is handicapped-accessible.

The DeKalb Area Women’s Center will participate in Give DeKalb County fundraiser from midnight to midnight May 7. Donations will be accepted online at GiveDeKalbCounty.org or via the mail. Mail-in donations must be postmarked by May 7 to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. Donors also can participate in activities from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at the foundation depot.