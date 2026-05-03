DeKalb library to offer salsa tasting May 5

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a salsa tasting for teenagers in sixth through 12th grades to celebrate Cinco De Mayo and Taco Tuesday.

The free tasting will begin at 3:30 p.m. May 5 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The tasting features mild, medium and spicy versions of salsa. Attendees also will be able to learn about the salsas. Participants can vote for their favorite salsa. Due to limited supplies, the tasting is first-come, first-served. No registration is required.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.