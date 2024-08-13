DeKalb to add more trips to Elburn Metra bus route

An NIU Huskie bus, part of the city of DeKalb's public transit system, heads east on Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb Monday, April 15, 2024. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – DeKalb residents will soon have more opportunities to ride a public transit bus to the Metra train station in Elburn.

The City of DeKalb plans to add more trips to its Route 12 transit line effective Aug. 26, according to a news release. The line runs from downtown DeKalb to the train station.

City officials said the change is to accommodate growing use of that specific route line and expanded passenger numbers overall.

“This is good news for passengers,” City Manager Bill Nicklas said at a July 22 City Council meeting. “In response to some surprising strong support from our community, there’s an expansion of routes going to and from Elburn.”

Two evening trips between DeKalb and Elburn will be added to coincide with Northern Illinois University’s upcoming fall and spring semesters. The city also will add an afternoon trip during the break-service schedule, according to a news release.

Riders to Elburn are invited to park for free in downtown DeKalb to ride the bus to the train station. Frost Lot at East Locust Street between North Sixth and North Seventh streets is for Route 12 riders.

The Metra line goes all the way to downtown Chicago.

For more information or to view route maps, visit www.cityofdekalb.com.

Midnight trip added to Routes 17A, 18A

A midnight trip also will be added to Routes 17A and 18A, which officials said “meets the needs of the local workforce.”

Route 17 runs from downtown DeKalb to Sycamore Road. Route 18 runs from North Annie Glidden to Sycamore Road to the DeKalb County Health Department.

“That matches the full-service schedule, providing the same hours year round for riders using the route to commute to work,” city staff wrote in a news release.

More routes for growing NIU ridership

City officials said ridership from NIU also is growing.

To accommodate that, more buses will be added to Routes 2R and 2L. Route 5, which is “underutilized” according to the city, will be used to help meet that need.

Routes 2R and 2L run between NIU’s residence halls, West Lincoln Highway and Barsema Hall on campus. Route 5 ran from Eco Park to NIU’s Greek row.

Annie Glidden neighborhood route changes

City transit lines on Route 4 and Route 5 will be converted to be used full time on Route 10, according to the city. Route 10 will run every 15 minutes during peak hours when NIU is in session.

Route 10 runs from Eco Park to Twombly Road and Ridge Drive.

Those buses travel between the Annie Glidden and Normal Road corridors.

Costs associated with the changes in city transit routes are paid for with federal and state transit money.