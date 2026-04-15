Daily Chronicle 2026 boys track and field preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb Barbs

Top returners: Braylen Anderson, sr., sprints; Ricai Nellums, sr., jumps; Jayden Maldonado, sr., sprints; Jayden Rogers, sr., sprints; Cam Dieckman, sr., throws; Ayden Copeland, jr., sprints; Brayden Adams, so., distance; Mateo Garcia, so., throws; Drake Gay, sr., jumps, sprints; Jason Goode, so., jumps, hurdles; Cam Matthews, sr., sprints

Key newcomers: Javontae Stuckey, so., sprints; Braylon Harness, fr., sprints

Worth noting: Anderson enters the outdoor season as one of the top sprinters in the state. His 21.17 at the Illinois Indoor Championships in the 200 in March is the second fastest indoor time in Illinois history. Nellums qualified last year in the high jump. Gay was one of eight freshmen last year competing in the sectional for the Barbs, just missing out on a state berth in the long jump. He won the DVC indoor meet and took sixth at the Illinois Indoor Championships. Matthews missed all of last year with an injury but was part of the Barbs’ state qualifying 4x100 and 4x200 in 2024. Coach Jeff Saurbaugh said Harness broke all of Anderson’s freshman indoor school records and Garcia is poised for a breakout year in the discus. He also said Goode is incredibly versatile and can run almost any event.

Sycamore Spartans

Top returners: Will Rosenow, jr., throws; Lucas Miller, jr., distance; Crewe Bartelt, jr., middle distance; Vasilios Arhos, jr., sprints; Josh Miller, jr., middle distance; Jack Daskal, jr., middle distance; Liam Berry, sr., distance

Key newcomers: Andrew Nehring, so., throws; Abel Batcheller, fr., sprints; Chase Miller, jr., sprints

Worth noting: The defending Class 2A state champions graduated a lot of senior talent, but return Rosenow, runner-up in the shot put and ninth in the discus. Lucas Miller (4x800), Bartelt (4x400) and Arhos (4x100) were all on third-place relay teams last year. Berry had a strong cross-country season and should provide strength in the distance races. Josh Miller and Batcheller are going to be key components in sprints this year for the Spartans.

Kaneland Knights

Top returners: Ben Karl, jr., sprints; Carson Kaiser, so., distance; Evan Whildin, sr., mid-distance; Gavin Smith, jr., mid-distance; Griffin Seaton, jr., jumps; Evan Olp, sr., jumps

Key newcomers: Jackson Boryc, sr., sprints; Noah Cornell, sr., sprints; Brady Aversa, jr., sprints; Colton VanDyke, jr., sprints, jumps

Worth noting: The Knights have a very large, very strong group of both seniors and juniors this year leading the way. Coach Andy Drendel said the group of freshmen is the largest ever, but the older group is leading the way. Drendel said he was impressed with the indoor season, although he added he feels his team is more of an outdoor one, so he expects even more improvements. Karl holds the school freshman/sophomore record in both the 100 and 200, and qualified in 60 and 200 this indoor season for the Illinois Top Times meet. Kaiser was fourth at Top Times and broke the varsity 3,200 record after being named the Daily Chronicle 2025 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Top returners: Michael Schmidt, jr., sprints; Jayden Fuentes, sr., sprints; Andrew Rocha, so., throws; Gabe Pena, jr., distance

Key newcomers: Truman Brown, fr., sprints, jumps; Jaiden Lee, jr., sprints, jumps; Conner Radloff, fr., hurdles, jumps; Kaden Sosnowski, fr., throws

Worth noting: First-year coach Stephen Davis said the Cogs had a solid season last year – he was an assistant on the team – and laid the foundation for this year. With a much larger group this year, Davis is optimistic the Cogs can fare better at larger meets.

Indian Creek Timberwolves

Top returners: Parker Murry, jr., sprints, jumps; Isaac Willis, jr., throws; Wyatt Gletty, jr., throws

Key newcomers: Henrique Fortunato, jr., sprints; Marucs Scott, fr., sprints, throws; Devon Stalcup, fr., hurdles, sprints

Worth noting: Murry and Willis return after claiming medals at the state tournament last year. Murry was fourth in the high jump after winning the Little Ten Conference and the sectional. He also won the triple jump at the LTC Meet. Willis won the discus at both conference and sectionals, then took fifth at state. Gletty won the shot put at conference, took second at sectionals, but was 31st at state.

Top returners: Alex Casanas, sr., sprints, jumps; Gavin Pickert, so., jumps; Cade Hageman, jr., distance; Lofton Atkins, so., hurdles; Maddux Rodgers, jr., mid-distance

Key newcomers: Graham Lang, fr., pole vault, jumps; Billy Buckson, fr., jumps; Mark Pritchard, fr., throws; Ramon Santana, jr., sprints; Emeka Ezuma, sr., sprints, jumps

Worth noting: Casanas returns after qualifying for state in both the 400 and high jump last year. He won the LTC in the 400. Pickert had a strong showing as a freshman, making state in the high jump and finishing in the top six in sectionals in the triple jump, long jump and high jump. Pickert also claimed the conference title in the long jump. Coach Amber Moore said the team is well-balanced this year in all events and she expects a strong showing all season.