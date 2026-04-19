DeKalb couple celebrates Cook Mansion’s placement on the National Register of Historic Places

A historical marker denoting the status of the J.W. Cook Mansion is seen Saturday, April 18, 2026, along College Avenue in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

It was beginning to look like a party Saturday as the Srygler family opened their doors to family, friends, and other guests for their third annual open house celebrating the 182nd birthday of the historic Cook Mansion’s namesake.

John Williston Cook was born April 20, 1844, and is widely recognized as the first president to serve what is now known as Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. He resided in the home in the early 1900s.

Owners Rob and Linda Srygler took ownership of the historic Cook Mansion about three years ago. The couple has since attained recognition from the National Register of Historic Places for their home. A historical marker denoting the home’s status was installed outside in fall 2025.

Every year around this time, the Sryglers open the doors to their home to celebrate the legacy of Cook.

With light refreshments over bits of conversation, the open house had all the makings for a full house. On Saturday, the Sryglers were visited by a host of family, friends, and other guests.

Rob Srygler said he’s glad to have his home recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It gives the house a little more visibility,” Rob Srygler said.

The single-family residence at 411 College Ave. has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, an unfinished attic and a partially finished basement spread out over a double lot with two buildings spanning about 4,000 square feet.

The Sryglers bought the late 19th-century classical revival architectural style building in November 2022 for $375,000, according to a sales listing report for DeKalb County. Some improvements have since been completed, including waterproofing and a paint job.

Linda Srygler said they are grateful they made the investments.

She said preserving the historic nature of the home is a “top priority” for her and her husband.

Nestled in the Ellwood Historic Neighborhood, the Srygler’s home is surrounded by a mix of residential properties that are occupied by renters and homeowners.

Linda Srygler said she’s enamored by the makeup of the neighborhood.

“It’s not always students, it’s young families, as well,” Linda Srygler said. “It’s lovely for me as someone who works at the university for nearly 30 years. I can walk right down the street and get into work. ... I love the [eclecticism] of the neighborhood because there’s very different styles.”

The Sryglers underwent an extensive process to get their home listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

When asked if his interest in genealogy helped prepare him to act as a steward of the mansion, Rob Srygler said it had.

“I got hooked on it years ago and built a really big family tree,” Rob Srygler said. “That kind of got me into ... digging in holes, starting to connect the dots and finding those old resources that could be lost.”

Linda Srygler said area historical groups, such as the Ellwood House Museum and J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, are supportive of them and their efforts to preserve the home.

Linda Srygler is a member of the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s Board of Directors.

“They’re so excited and happy [about] the level of work that we’re putting into this,” Linda Srygler said.

Also during the open house, guests were treated to slices of cake in celebration of Cook’s birthday. The cake featured a 1916 cartoon from NIU’s student newspaper.

Cook was widely regarded for opening up his house to students to drop in and have tea.

The Sryglers said they hoped to mirror Cook’s hospitality in that regard by hosting these open houses annually.

Linda Srygler said their house often makes for a good conversation starter with neighbors and passersby.

“They always stop to talk,” Linda Srygler said.

Rob Srygler echoed that sentiment.

“I think most people don’t know the history of it,” Rob Srygler said. “They don’t know about President Cook, so we like to share that.”