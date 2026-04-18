Tornado warning expands in DeKalb County Friday night

Saw Local file photo – A tornado warning issued for parts of DeKalb County has expanded and remains in effect until 9:15 p.m. (Mark Busch)

A tornado warning issued for parts of DeKalb County has expanded and remains in effect until 9:15 p.m.

No hail is expected. Residents in the path of the storms should avoid windows, take shelter in an interior room or the lowest level of a building. If you’re outside, in a mobile home or vehicle, move to the closest shelter to protect yourself from flying debris, warns the NWS.

At about 8:29 p.m., radar showed severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and high wind headed to the area.

Dangerous storms were expected to hit Earville at 8:35 p.m., then Sheridan, Shabbona, Serena and Leland around 8:40 p.m., and Sandwich, Lake Holiday, Somonauk and Waterman around 8:45 p.m.

The path of the storms is expected to include DeKalb, Malta, Sycamore, Cortland, Hinckley and Maple Park.

An earlier tornado warning was issued at about 7:50 p.m. Friday for parts of southeastern Ogle and northern DeKalb Counties, including Kingston, Genoa, Kirkland and Rochelle, according to the NWS.