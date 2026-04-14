Daily Chronicle 2026 boys track and field preview: 5 to watch

Braylen Anderson, sr., sprints, DeKalb

Anderson enters as one of the top sprinters in the state. He qualified for the Class 3A state tournament in both the 100-yard dash and the 400. He won the DuPage Valley meet in the 100 and 400 and set the DVC record in the 100. In the indoor season, he ran the second-fastest 200 time in state history.

Vasilios Arhos, jr., sprints/jumps, Sycamore

Arhos was on the third-place 4x100 relay team last year that helped the Spartans claim the Class 2A state championship. He also won the 200 at the Interstate 8 meet and was second in the long jump.

Carson Kaiser, so., distance, Kaneland

After taking third at the Class 2A Cross Country State Championship in the fall, Kaiser was fourth at the Illinois Top Times meet in the fall in the 3,200. He set the school varsity record in the 3,200 and hold the freshman/sophomore record in the 1,600. He was 13th in the 3,200 at state last year after winning it at the I-8 meet.

Will Rosenow, jr., throws, Sycamore

Roseonw took second in the shot put at the state tournament last year, then was second at the Top Times meet in March to cap the indoor season. He was also ninth in the discus at state last year. He’s already put up a personal best throw 57-7.75 during the outdoor season this year in the shot put.

Isaac Willis, jr., throws, Indian Creek

Willis took fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus at the Class 2A state tournament last year. As a freshman, he was 10th in the discus. He’s also the reigning conference champ in the discus and will run the 400 for the Timberwolves.