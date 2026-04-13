Daily Chronicle 2026 girls track and field preview: 5 to watch

(From left) L-P's Delani Duggan, Sycamore's Layla Janisch, Rochelle's Kyrie Cragin and Morris's Aubrey Lines compete in the 800 meter run during the Interstate 8 Conference girls track championship last season. (Scott Anderson)

Angela Gary, sr., throws, DeKalb

Gary won the DuPage Valley Conference in the shot put and qualified for state in the discus last year. Gary was also the indoor champ in March at the DVC meet in the shot put.

Layla Janisch, sr., mid-distance, Sycamore

Janisch qualified for the Class 2A State Championship in the 800 last year, taking 28th. In the indoor season, she helped the 4x800 team reach the Illinois Top Times meet and take seventh. As the season moves outdoors, Janisch has already set a season-best mark on the second day of back-to-back invitationals.

Presley Meyer, jr., sprints, Genoa-Kingston

Meyer was on the seventh place 4x100 relay at the 2A State Championship and the 19th-place 4x200 team last year. In the indoor season, she was 15th in the 200 at Top Times.

Addison Marquardt, sr., sprints/jumps, Indian Creek

Marquardt took 16th at state in the high jump last year after second-place showings at both the Little Ten meet and sectional. Marquardt will also compete in the 200 and 4x200 this season.

Delainey Baran, sr., pole vault, Kaneland

After taking 17th at state last year in the pole vault, Baran seems to be on a mission already as a senior. She set a personal best at Top Times, clearing 3.5 meters to take second to close out the indoor season.