DeKalb High School performances of ‘Hairspray the Broadway Musical’ open April 16

DeKalb High School is set to open its spring production the musical “Hairspray the Broadway Musical,” April 16. (thanasus/iStock)

DeKalb High School is set to open its spring production the musical “Hairspray the Broadway Musical,” April 16.

The performances will begin at 7 p.m. April 16 through April 18 in the school’s auditorium, 501 W. Dresser Road.

“Hairspray,” based on the 1988 movie of the same name by John Waters and the 2002 musical by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a teenager whose dream is to dance on “The Corny Collins Show.” She becomes an overnight celebrity which leads to social change as Tracy fights for the show to become integrated. The musical will be presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be bought at the musical or online at eventbrite.com/e/dekalb-high-school-presents-the-musical-hairspray-tickets.