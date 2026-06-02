3 Carroll County deputies among 19 officers honored in Illinois for heroism

Three Carroll County sheriff’s deputies were among 19 law enforcement officers honored Thursday by Gov. JB Pritzker for acts of heroism and bravery in 2025.

Deputies David Geesey, Ryan D. Guenzler, and Tyler Todd received the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor after confronting an extremely dangerous situation on June 26, 2025, following a high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

When deputies boxed in the suspect vehicle, the driver reversed into Todd, then drove forward toward Guenzler and Geesey. Each deputy made a split-second decision to defend themselves and neutralize the threat. After the confrontation ended, the deputies rendered medical aid to the suspect until additional assistance arrived.

“I am humbled to honor this year’s Law Enforcement Medal of Honor recipients – heroic police officers who went above and beyond the call of duty to protect our children, our families, and our communities,” Pritzker said at the ceremony in Springfield. “These officers showed exceptional courage in the face of danger, and that courage saved lives.”

The Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties.

The Carroll County deputies were among recipients from six agencies statewide. Other honorees included officers from the Illinois State Police, Chicago Police Department, Zion Police Department, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, and Glendale Heights Police Department.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly, who chairs the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee, said the recipients demonstrated extraordinary character.

“The individuals we honor today have shown extraordinary bravery, discipline, and selflessness,” Kelly said. “May we never forget the weight of their oath, may we never take for granted the peace they protect, and may we live our lives in a way that is worthy of the sacrifice of their lives.”

The committee, established in statute through the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Act in 1990, selected this year’s recipients from nominations across the state.