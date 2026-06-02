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Ogle County News

Oregon Lions Club donates to After Teen Lounge

Oregon Lions Club President Grant Afflerbaugh (left) presents a donation to Paula Porter of the After Teen Lounge.

Oregon Lions Club President Grant Afflerbaugh (left) presents a donation to Paula Porter of the After Teen Lounge. (Photo provided by Oregon Lions Club)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Oregon Lions Club recently heard a presentation on the After Teen Lounge in Oregon and made a donation to the organization.

Paula Porter, mother of seven, took her idea of finding a safe, positive and fun place for teens and turned it into what is now known as After Teen Lounge. Porter said the facility is a place to grow, connect and belong where teens can feel supported, safe and have fun.

The lounge is for ages 13-17. It is open Tuesday through Saturday. Contact Paula at 815-732-3888 or pporter0702@yahoo.com or pop in and visit at 117 N. Fourth St. in Oregon for more info and hours.

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