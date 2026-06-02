Bollman Road Bridge in Lee County closed for repairs

Full closure of the Bollman Road Bridge, which carries traffic over Interstate 88 in Lee County, began Monday, June 1, for bridge repair work.

The bridge is scheduled to remain closed into July.

The full closure of the Bollman Road Bridge is necessary because the local cross-road bridge over I-88 is too narrow to accommodate traffic while safely completing the maintenance and repair work, according to a news release. Work will include concrete and bridge deck repairs and sealing.

Construction signage is in place to alert drivers to lane closures on the bridges and local roads. All work is dependent on the weather.

Once work is completed at the Bollman Road Bridge, work is scheduled to begin on the nearby Nelson Road Bridge, including a full closure scheduled during July and August. Work on Nelson Bridge will include concrete and bridge deck repairs, sealing, and bearing replacements.

On I-88, lane closures will also be needed to accommodate work on the bridges.

Closures are being coordinated with Lee County and Nelson Township, as well as local fire and police departments.

Maps and construction information are available in the Projects section on the tollway’s website at illinoistollway.com.

In 2026, Illinois Tollway work on I-88 will include repairs to local cross-road and mainline bridges in Whiteside, Lee, Ogle, Kane, and DuPage counties.

This work is part of the tollway’s seven-year, $2 billion Bridging the Future capital plan.