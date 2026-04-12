DeKalb County Earth Fest aims to foster community connection to the environment

Rizzo the Hawk is perched at the side of Briana Tallitsch (left) as she mingles with Jason Neurhor and Megan Neurohr (right) on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the annual DeKalb County Earth Fest in NIU's Founders Memorial Library in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

The Northern Illinois University campus in DeKalb was abuzz with activities Saturday, with the return of DeKalb County Earth Fest, an annual event celebrating the environment and sustainability.

The event, in its third year, was a collaboration made possible by organizers from DeCarbon DeKalb and Northern Illinois University.

DeCarbon DeKalb co-founder Kendra Clemens described the event as a success.

“They’re loving it so far,” Clemens said. “They’re having a blast.”

Kicking off the event was a keynote address by a representative from the Post-Landfill Action Network.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Vendors greet attendees Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the third annual DeKalb County Earth Fest held in NIU's Founders Memorial Library in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

At the event, there was a vendor resource fair featuring more than 50 organizations.

Attendees were also treated to their share of giveaways.

New to the event, attendees were greeted outside by the NIU Huskie Hail Hunter, an extreme weather research truck used in national climate and hail studies.

A majority of the activities were held inside Founders Memorial Library.

But some people took to Normal Road to find that food trucks had set up shop outside and were cooking up good eats.

In the lead-up to Saturday, organizers promoted the event as a free, family-friendly way to engage the public without doom and guilt, but to offer practical next steps.

Clemens said she hoped people enjoy what DeKalb County Earth Fest has to offer.

“I hope they take away a sense of hope that our community is really leading the way,” Clemens said. “There’s no reason for giving gloom. Let’s just get to work.”

Austin Coleman of DeKalb County Forest Preserve greeted passersby as they approached his booth. He said he hoped to get people to sign up for stewardships, internships and volunteer opportunities at the DeKalb County Forest Preserve.

“We’ve got a lot of signatures so far ... for people who are interested in trying out, seeing what restoration looks like,” Coleman said.

Coleman said it can be difficult to find help.

“It’s like a consistent ebb and flow with volunteers throughout the year, too, as people have life events happen, too.”

At the DeKalb County Forest Preserve, volunteers get hands-on experience in clearing brush and planting plugs.

“They are a godsend sometimes because we have ... plugs to plant,” Coleman said. “Tree plantings, as well.”

Marcy Prchal of Trogg’s Hollow, a family-owned-and-run microfarm doing regenerative farming in Poplar Grove, also manned a booth during the event.

“I’m blown away by the traffic and the community support,” Prchal said. “I love that it’s in collaboration with NIU.”

At Trogg’s Hollow, the Prchals raise pigs, chickens and ducks, and grow a variety of vegetables as part of a Community-Supported Agriculture (CSA) program that sells produce by the share to patrons on a weekly or biweekly basis. They often host events on their farm, as well as attend some of the area farmers markets.

Prchal said she’s grown excited to have community events, like DeKalb County Earth Fest, to attend.

“We had a couple [of] people buy bread,” Prchal said. “Some of them are people who are regular customers [who] will always buy more bread and say they really like it. I think they’re excited to find out that there’s a CSA that delivered. ... So, people are excited to find out that there’s a CSA that delivers locally.”

A lot of work goes into organizing the event.

Clemens expressed appreciation to everyone who made it possible.

“We spend a whole year planning it,” she said.

When asked how they ensure that the event stays relevant and current with the times, Clemens said it is taken into account.

She said they allow space to pivot “if there’s a new urgent issue that comes up” leading up to the event.

This year, the hot-button topic of concern to some is data centers and the impact that these developments are having on communities.

In response to these concerns, Clemens suggested that people get educated and show up when the decisions are being made.

“They’re driving our energy costs,” she said.