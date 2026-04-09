Bella Jacobs whiffs 12, Grace Caldwell homers for Sycamore: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Sycamore 3, La Salle-Peru 2 (8): At La Salle, Bella Jacobs struck out 12 in eight innings as the Spartans prevailed in extra innings.

Addison Armstrong led off the eighth with a single, stole second and scored on a single by Faith Heil. Armstrong had two hits and Grace Caldwell hit a two-run home run in the second.

Jacobs walked five and allowed five hits. Both runs she allowed were earned.

Oswego East 8, DeKalb 3: At DeKalb, Alaynna Johnson had three hits and the Barbs (3-4) had nine as a team but lost to the Wolves.

Cassidy Cavazos and Naz Dean had two hits each.

Prep baseball

DeKalb 10, Boylan Catholic 6: At Rockford, the Barbs (7-1-1) exploded for six runs in the sixth inning to secure the win.

Caden Smith, Gavin Cheney and Evan Johnson each had two of the Barbs’ seven hits. Cheney drove in two runs and Smith, Johnson and Luke Duffy scored twice each.

Orangeville 15, Hiawatha 5: At Orangeville, the Broncos scored 10 in the third to secure the win.

Aidan Cooper had two hits and scored for Hiawatha (0-4).

Girls soccer

Sycamore 6, La Salle-Peru 1: At La Salle, Izzie Segreti scored three times for the Spartans.

Addie Rodriguez added a goal and an assist. Kelsie Ryder had a goal.