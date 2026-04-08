Sycamore schools, teachers union agree to new contract

Sycamore High School sign in Sycamore on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A local school district and teachers union have agreed to a two-year contract that will begin next school year.

The Sycamore school board agreed to a multi-year contract with the Sycamore Education Association during a March 31 board meeting.

Sycamore School Board President Michael DeVito spoke positively of the new agreement after it was approved.

“Tonight’s vote reflects our shared commitment to empowering all learners to succeed in their world,” DeVito said immediately after the unanimous vote.

Sycamore Education President Lynnae Ihm, a LEAF teacher at West Elementary School, wrote that she was satisfied with the renewed agreement.

“The SEA prioritized ensuring that all members are clearly represented in this agreement, and we believe meaningful progress has been made toward that goal,” Ihm wrote. “We also worked to create more equitable compensation for extracurricular responsibilities, including athletics, music, and club sponsorships.”

The new two-year contract will begin with the 2026-2027 school year, and was agreed to months before the current agreement was poised to end.

“This agreement reflects what’s possible when educators and district leaders work collaboratively with a shared focus on students,” Ihm wrote. “It strengthens our classrooms, supports our teachers, and helps ensure our district remains a place where great educators want to come and stay.”

In a statement provided by the school district, Sycamore Superintendent Kristen Campbell said she thinks the agreement shows appreciation for the educators who teach the district’s students.

“We are proud of the collaborative process and the outcome, which strengthens our ability to support both our staff and our learners.”

During his brief post-vote speech, DeVito said the district expects a “wave” of retirements over the next two years; however, he believes the new contract with the Sycamore Education Association will make the Sycamore schools “a destination district” for educators.

In her comments to Shaw Local, Ihm wrote that base salaries were increased in hopes of recruiting and retaining educators, but the union also got new contract provisions as well.

“A significant aspect of this contract is the inclusion and recognition of many member groups who were not explicitly addressed in previous agreements,” Ihm wrote.