Private runway OK’d at DeKalb-Kane county line

Shaw Local file photo – A private airstrip on the border of DeKalb and Kane counties could soon be built, according to DeKalb County documents and a vote of approval from local officials. (Mark Busch)

A private airstrip on the border of DeKalb and Kane counties could soon be built, according to DeKalb County documents and a vote of approval from local officials.

William and Kari Duntemann were granted a special use permit by the DeKalb County Board on March 18 to build a runway on the property. If the airstrip they hope to create gets built, it would exist on a 120-acre property on the west side of East County Line Road in Big Rock, according to county documents.

The private runway, which would primarily be in Squaw Grove Township, is expected to be oriented east-west and have a safety barrier extension that runs over the county line into Kane County.

During a public hearing on Jan. 15, William Duntemann testified that he is a licensed pilot and that the airfield’s primary intended use would be agriculture-related.

Two members of the public spoke in favor of his petition during the hearing, while two others asked about the development of an aero community and what types of planes might land on the strip.

The runway won’t be open to the public, and the owners are not allowed to use it for commercial purposes, documents show.

Emergency services will be allowed to use the facility as needed, however.

No buildings near the runway or onsite storage of fuel will be allowed, documents show. Aircrafts also can’t park or be stored on the airstrip.

Lights are not expected to be installed because the Duntemanns testified that the runway is intended for day use only.