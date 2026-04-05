Northwestern Medicine doctor to offer learning session about breast health

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will offer an informational session for adults to learn about the importance of breast health.

The free program will begin at 6 p.m. April 7 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about mammograms, how to interpret the findings and navigating the referral process. The program will be led by Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital surgeon Dr. Nitzet Velez. No registration is required.

For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2112.