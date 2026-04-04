State Rep. Jeff Keicher accepting summer internship applications

State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, is accepting applications for a paid summer internship for high school and college students to receive state legislative work experience.

The internship runs from June 1 through Aug. 15 at Keicher’s district office, 158 W. State St., Suite C, Sycamore, Hampshire satellite office, 115 W. Oak Knoll Drive, and other areas in the 70th House District, which includes portions of DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties.

The internship’s responsibilities include engaging with civic organizations, local nonprofits and community outreaches; researching issues and assisting with drafting bills; constituent services and participating in events on behalf of Keicher. Interns will be paid $17.50 per hour.

Applicants must be a junior or senior high school student, college student or recent graduate with a current valid driver’s license and vehicle access. The applicants also must have the ability to work flexible hours and state government interest. Applications are due May 15. To apply, email keicher@ilhousego p.org .