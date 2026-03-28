Historic coal tower in DeKalb set for demolition next week

A steam-engine train heads onward down the railroad tracks in DeKalb, passing a coal tower in this undated photo. (Photo Provided by courtesy of the DeKalb County History Center Archives)

A nearly 100-year-old coal tower just east of downtown DeKalb is nearing the end of its life.

Located within minutes of Rotary Park, the coal tower has been out of service since the 1950s. Around that time, the use of steam engines was largely phased out.

The coal tower used to be run and operated by the former Chicago and North Western Railway and is now under the jurisdiction of the Union Pacific Railroad.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Union Pacific told Shaw Local they intend to begin demolition on the site next week.

“This project, which is expected to start sometime next week, will take about four to six weeks, depending on weather conditions and other factors,” the statement reads.

The coal tower has been decaying for years.

In July 1927, there was a structure fire reported on the coal tower’s wooden structure, a report shows.

Rob Glover, archivist and collection specialist for the DeKalb County History Center, said it was a bit of a blaze.

“It was like the biggest fire in a while,” Glover said, referring to newspaper archive files.

It will take several weeks for the demolition of the coal tower to be completed.

Glover said the project may present some challenges to the city.

“Because it straddles the track and it’s so busy, it’s going to be kind of crazy,” Glover said.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said the Union Pacific is taking the necessary steps.

“It needs to be removed, so no one gets hurt,” Nicklas said.

Authorities for the Union Pacific shared that sentiment.

“Due to safety concerns, Union Pacific will be removing a nearly 100-year-old coal tower on the east end of DeKalb, Illinois,” the statement reads.

Nicklas tried to temper concerns about the need for the coal tower’s demolition.

“It’s not imminent. It’s not a safety problem now,” Nicklas said.

Nicklas said the city is pleased to see the Union Pacific taking action.

“It’s the right thing to do, and we support them,” Nicklas said.