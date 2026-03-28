DeKalb sees 59% reduction in violent crime in past 5 years, report shows

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd delivers the police department's annual report March 23, 2026, during a regular meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

DeKalb has seen a downward trend over the past five years in violent crime, arrests and gun activity, according to data released in the DeKalb Police Department’s annual report for 2025.

Delivered this week by Police Chief David Byrd in collaboration with Deputy Police Chief Jason Leverton, the annual report sought to highlight the accomplishments and opportunities that the police department faced over the past year.

Byrd oversees the department, which is fully staffed for the first time at 75 officers, including seven newly hired in 2025, and the agency’s $19 million budget.

Violent crime trended down, with 109 in 2025, compared to 263 in 2021, data shows. That made for a 59% reduction.

The department categorizes violent crime as including homicide, aggravated assault/battery, criminal sexual assault and robbery.

“Every year I try to find a ‘watch word’ for the department to follow for that year, and this year was ‘purposeful’ because we’re going to lead this year and we’re going to move on purpose,” Byrd said. “And that is to continue to decrease crime in the city of DeKalb, make DeKalb a safer place. So, we’re going to move with purpose.”

Byrd’s comments came on Monday as he set his sights on his fifth anniversary since taking up the position as DeKalb’s top cop in May 2021.

In remarks to the City Council, Byrd stressed the importance of the agency moving with intention.

Arrests have fallen over the past five calendar years, with 1,718 reported in 2021 and 1,515 in 2025, data shows, recording a 12% reduction.

Confirmed gunfire activity also decreased, with 100 reported in 2021 and 16 in 2025, data shows, an 84% reduction.

Gunfire incidents, or “shots fired,” in police terminology, are confirmed incidents where evidence of a shooting is found, such as if a person suffers gunshot wounds, police find spent shell casings, bullet holes, video evidence or eyewitness accounts of shootings.

1 homicide in 2025, and other violent crime

DeKalb’s only reported homicide in 2025 occurred early in the year, when 31-year-old Jasmine Dejournette was beaten to death and later found by police Jan. 7. Authorities have alleged the man she was dating, Devonne Montgomery, is responsible. Montgomery was charged with first-degree murder and remains held in custody without release at the DeKalb County Jail pending trial.

A 17-year-old was charged in January with armed robbery in connection to an incident reported Jan. 11, police said. And in May, three other minors were charged in connection with a shooting on Kimblery Drive. Court case details are sealed for minors.

On May 28, a 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound in a shooting on Russell Road, and 28-year-old Darvionte D. Fultz was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. He remains held without release at the county jail, and his case remains pending in court, records show.

A June 8 shooting left one man suffering multiple gunshot wounds on Eves Circle East, police said. The shooter, another man, is a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card holder, and told police he’d argued with the victim and then shot him. Police said the man cooperated with police during the investigation. No charges were announced.

And police responded to an Aug. 13 shooting after reports that a man was firing a gun at multiple people on North 10th Street. John Contreras was arrested a day later and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. He’s pleaded not guilty, and his case remains pending in court, records show.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd (right) and Deputy Police Chief Jason Leverton deliver the police department's annual report March 23, 2026, during a regular meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

Investigations and major cases

Under Byrd’s leadership, the police department’s investigations division was assigned 451 cases to investigate for serious crimes ranging from armed robbery and homicide to shootings, according to police records.

Of those, 246 required follow-up from detectives, and 205 were handled by the Advanced Criminal Enforcement Team, a special unit whose mission is to address street crime and quality of life issues in order to improve public safety.

The police department also processed 1,712 public records requests and 1,652 background checks.

Outreach and social media

Byrd touted the police department’s outreach to the community.

Last year, DeKalb police hosted or took part in several community events, including Fun Jam in the Park, National Night Out, Cops on a Rooftop and more.

DeKalb police also use an emergency notification system called Alert DeKalb, provided by the Smart911 platform, to help notify residents of criminal activity, weather alerts, or traffic problems. Data shows that more than 68 mass alerts were sent to residents in 2025.

Other ways to connect with the police department include Facebook, X, and the NextDoor app.

Leverton commended Byrd on his leadership of the police department.

He said the agency is all about public relations, community service and community participation.

“We always have been. But under Chief Byrd, even more so,” Leverton said. “I think you would be hard pressed to find any department that does more in the community and has more programming for the community than they do.”

Retirement of deputy police chief announced

Leverton is soon to retire. His last day of work will be May 15.

He expressed his admiration for the city.

“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve the city of DeKalb,” he said. “I can tell you who I love: the city of DeKalb.”

Leverton started working for DeKalb police in 1996. He has served the agency in different capacities, whether it be in the patrol, support services or investigations divisions.

DeKalb police had 52 officers around that time. Today, the police department has 74 officers.

Byrd heaped praise on Leverton for his service to the police department.

“I can guarantee I’ve never seen someone as dedicated, loyal and diligent with it in the way that he moves every day and putting his department first and the city of DeKalb first,” Byrd said.

Special dedication

Loved ones take to a regular meeting of the DeKalb City Council March 23, 2026, to recognize the life of the late James Rhoades. Rhoades was most recently a community service officer for the DeKalb Police Department. (Megann Horstead)

Byrd and Leverton also took time to bid farewell posthumously to one of their own: James Rhoades, a community service officer, who died March 30, 2025.

Rhoades retired in March 2002 after more than 30 years working in the Patrol Division and later becoming a detective in the Investigations Division. Three days later, he was brought on board by the police department again as one of its community service officers, where he would serve another 23 years.

Some of Rhoades’ loved ones were in attendance at Monday’s City Council meeting to receive recognition.

The police department ultimately closed its presentation, dedicating the 2025 annual report to Rhoades.

Byrd gave his condolences.

“We lost a legend, an icon for the city of DeKalb,” Byrd said.