DeKalb man ‘brought a gun to fist fight with minors’ prosecutor alleges

Darvionte D. Fultz, 28, of DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday May 28, 2025, and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police allege he shot and severely wounded a 17-year-old female outside Russell Road Apartments on Wednesday. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb Police Department) (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A DeKalb County judge on Thursday denied release to a man accused of shooting and severely injuring a teenager outside a DeKalb apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Darvionte D. Fultz, 28, of DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Fultz appeared for his first court hearing from the DeKalb County jail, where he’s being held without release pending trial.

Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick denied release to Fultz at prosecutors’ request. In her ruling, Buick cited police reports and said that Fultz’s charges were especially violent because the shooting took place in the middle of the day across from a public park, the victim was a female 17-year-old, and Fultz did not appear to offer her aid after allegedly shooting her.

“It was violent, without explanation,” Buick said.

Crime scene police tape ropes off a portion of the parking lot off on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Russell Road Apartments, 822 Russell Road, DeKalb. One person suffered serious injuries in a mid-afternoon shooting outside the building, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said. (Kelsey Rettke)

If convicted, Fultz could face up to 30 years in prison. He’s expected to appear for arraignment next in front of Buick at 9:45 a.m. June 17.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Fultz release, arguing doing so would put the public in danger.

“Your honor, this is an extremely disturbing situation,” prosecutor Heather Darsie said. “This defendant literally brought a gun to a fist fight with minors.”

Fultz was represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office. Fultz’s defense lawyer argued his lack of criminal history qualified him for release.

Police responded to the 800 block of Russell Road about 1:26 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire, according to court records. When they arrived, they found the teenaged girl laying on the ground suffering from a single, severe gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene and then taken to Rockford where she underwent surgery, records show. DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said her condition was “serious.”

Police said interviews with witnesses and video footage from city transit buses and the apartment shed more light on what happened.

“The court notes and finds it very significant to its finding today that on surveillance video the officers were able to watch this defendant walk away from the minor who’s laying on the ground having been shot in the abdomen,” Buick said, citing police records.

Police said a physical fight broke out between multiple people outside Russell Road Apartments, 822 Russell Road, in DeKalb.

Witnesses told police they saw a man and woman arguing with multiple people outside, then saw one man fire a gun once, according to court records. The man and woman went back into an apartment at 822 Russell Road. The man, who police allege is Fultz, also was seen retrieving a gun from the waistband of his pants before heading into the building, according to court filings.

DeKalb police said they interviewed Fultz, who told officers he and the woman “were ‘jumped’ by several individuals,” police wrote in court records. Fultz told police that during the fight he “got into a struggle over his firearm” and the gun went off, according to court records.

When police searched the apartment with a warrant, they found a 9 mm firearm, records show. Fultz has a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card but not a concealed carry license in Illinois, authorities said.