Man charged in midday shooting in DeKalb

A DeKalb man has been arrested on multiple charges after authorities said he fled a midday shooting Wednesday.

On Thursday, members of the DeKalb Police Department and the DeKalb County Special Operations Team executed a warrant and found John Contreras, 24, of DeKalb, in a residence on Seventh Street, according to a news release.

Police said Contreras is on parole with mandatory supervised release.

At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, DeKalb police said they responded to numerous 911 calls of a subject firing shots with a gun at people in the 100 block of North Tenth Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said all subjects had fled the area but DeKalb police officers located ammo casings on the roadway. Authorities said they learned, after conducting a preliminary investigation, that Contreras was observed riding a bicycle at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities said he was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by street gang member, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card and aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm without a concealed carry license, all of which are classified as felonies.

Authorities said police were able to arrest Contreras without incident. No one was injured in the alleged shooting.